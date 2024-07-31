Five Arrested For Shooting Police At Okanta

FIVE Suspects are currently in the grips of the Eastern Regional Police Command in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to the death of one person and an injury to a police officer in Okanta, near Nsawam.

According to Police report, the incident occurred when some police officers from the Eastern South Regional Police headquarters, in the company of the complainant, Daniel Dosu, were ambushed by an unknown assailant while on their way to effect an arrest in Okanta.

The Police report explained that Daniel Dosu sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead and was sent together with the injured police officer to the hospital for medical attention.

However, Daniel Dosu was pronounced dead on arrival.

“An intelligence-led operation following the attack led to the arrest of the prime suspect, Daniel Quaye, who was later identified as one of the suspects the deceased was leading the Police to arrest,” the report added.

The report identified the suspects as Anum Joseph, Joshua Aboagye, Kwesi Acquaye and Acquaye Samuel.

The police also retrieved the weapon used by suspect Daniel Quaye.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy, while the injured Police officer has been treated and discharged from the hospital.

“Suspect Daniel Quaye, together with the four accomplices, are currently in Police custody assisting the investigation,” the report stated.

-BY Daniel Bampoe