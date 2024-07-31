Southampton U-15 Star Isaac Boakye-King Sets Sights on 2026 World Cup with Ghana Black Stars

From Left to Right : Victoria Boakye (Mum), Isabella Baokye (Sister), John Boakye (Dad), Isaac Boakye-King and Ben Osei Bonsu

In an exclusive interview on Guide 91.5fm with Ben Osei Bonsu, young British-Ghanaian footballer Isaac Boakye-King revealed his ambition to represent Ghana’s Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 15-year-old sensation, currently on summer holiday in Ghana, has been training with top Ghanaian players, including Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Kassim Adams, and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

Isaac Boakye-King

When asked about his availability for the 2026 World Cup, Isaac’s father shared a heartwarming anecdote. “I asked Isaac for his phone password, and it was 2026. When I inquired why, he shared his dream of playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Isaac’s dedication and passion for football are evident, and his experience training with Ghana’s top talent will undoubtedly aid in his development. As he continues to work towards his goal, football fans will be eagerly watching his progress.

By: Ben Osei Bonsu