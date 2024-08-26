Five Die In Ataabadze Junction Road Crash

A devastating road accident has claimed the lives of at least five people at Ataabadze Junction near Elmina in the Central Region.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, August 25, involving a Sprinter bus, a man diesel articulated truck, and a tipper truck.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) received a distress call at 0649 hours and promptly dispatched a rescue team from the Central Regional Headquarters to the scene.

Upon arrival, the team managed to extricate the driver and three passengers trapped in the bus, but unfortunately, they were pronounced dead at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The cause of the accident is currently being investigated by the police.

According to DOIII Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, the Sprinter bus was traveling from Cape Coast to the Western Region, while the two trucks were heading in the opposite direction when the collision occurred.

The exact number of deaths remains unconfirmed, as some casualties had been transported to the hospital before the rescue team’s arrival.

However, two lifeless bodies were found at the scene, and one survivor was rescued.

