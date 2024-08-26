NDC Goons Attack NPP Supporters Over DRIP Machines

A shocking display of political violence unfolded in Asesewa, in the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency of the Eastern Region, on Monday afternoon, leaving a trail of injuries and chaos in its wake.

The incident occurred when New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters were attacked by opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) suspected thugs, raising concerns about the escalating political tensions in the Constituency.

Reports indicate that NPP supporters in Asesewa were waiting at a junction for the transportation of DRIP Machinery from Koforidua to the town when they were met with resistance from NDC supporters.

The NDC thugs allegedly blocked the highway with pickup trucks and attacked the NPP supporters, prompting police intervention to disperse the crowd.

Despite the initial police intervention, further attacks occurred at the lorry station, resulting in injuries to two prominent NPP members.

The NPP Constituency Chairman sustained a deep head wound, while an Elected Assembly Member suffered a deep facial cut.

Both were rushed to the Asesewa Government Hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

As the situation continues to unfold, there are calls for calm and an investigation into the incident.

The police have promised to look into the matter and bring those responsible to justice.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for an end to political violence in the region.

– BY Daniel Bampoe