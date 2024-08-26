Kasoa New Market Burnt

A raging fire swept through the Kasoa New Market in the Central Region, leaving a trail of destruction and despair in its wake.

The early Sunday morning blaze destroyed numerous shops, causing significant property damage and displacing several market women who rely on the market for their livelihood.

According to sources, the fire may have been triggered by human activities, sparking concerns about safety protocols and emergency preparedness in the market.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Akosua Agyeiwaa, a devastated market woman, recounted her harrowing experience: “I received a call that my shop was on fire, and by the time I arrived, the entire space was engulfed in flames. I’ve lost everything and am unsure how I’ll recover.”

The Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade II Kofi Forson praised his team for bringing the fire under control, despite the challenging circumstances.

“The fire had reached its growth stage when we arrived, but my men managed to contain it. We’ve warned the market women against cooking or using naked flames in the market,” he added.

