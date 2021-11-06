Five Students In Police Custody For Stabbing Colleague At KOSS

Emmanuel Frimpong

The Konongo Police Command in the Ashanti Region will on Monday parade five students of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS) to court to face the law for allegedly stabbing a first-year male student to death.

The suspects including the key suspect, Emmanuel Frimpong, 17, were arrested last Friday when a misunderstanding ensued between the students leadig to the death of a student when they closed from prep around 9pm.

The Konongo District Police Commander, DSP Osei Adu Agyemang who confirmed the incident said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had led other senior colleagues to bully first years on campus.

He explained that “These five suspects who are all in Form 2, ganged up and decided to go to House Three and then bully the first years”

According to him, “they first attacked and assaulted some of them. They further moved to the mini market on campus and grabbed another first-year student and attempted to drag him away to molest him but was rescued”.

The Police Commander narrated further that the action infuriated Emmanuel Osei Frimpong who went and attacked a first-year student but was stopped by the deceased.

“Feeling angry, the suspect pulled out a small kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased without any provocation”, DSP Osei Adu Agyemang added.

He noted that the deceased, who bled profusely after sustaining knife wounds at the lower left ribs, was rushed to the Konongo Government Hospital but was pronounced dead by medics.

DSP Agyemang said, “We have also retrieved the blood-stained small kitchen knife and the blood-soaked uniform worn by the deceased”, adding that “We hope to remand them into police custody whilst a pathologist conducts investigations to establish the cause of death”.

“We have arranged with school authorities and we want to maintain patrols on campus for one week”, the Police said.

Meanwhile, the Headmaster of the school, Dr. Benjamin Kwaku Baah has described the incident as unfortunate but pledged to give its full cooperation to the police to ensure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to book.

BY Daniel Bampoe