National Cathedral Fundraising Launched In WR

The General Overseer of Christian Faith Church International in Takoradi, Bishop Emmanuel Botwey says Christians in the country believe strongly that the National Cathedral project will attract a symbolic higher degree of God’s presence in the country.

“Majority of the christian fraternity in Ghana, constituting about 71.2 per cent of the country’s population which translates into about 21.36 million Christians, strongly believe that the project will attract God’s blessings” he said.

Bishop Botwey who is also the Coordinator of the Sekondi-Takoradi Network of Ministers, Councils and Churches mentioned this when he launched the Western Regional Fundraising project towards the construction of the National Cathedral in Takoradi.

The fundraising launch was designed to raise awareness about the responsibility of all to continuously support the Cathedral project prayerfully and financially.

He said though the government of Ghana is committed to the project and had already donated 10 per cent of the total cost and provided land at a prime site for the project, the beneficiaries of the project can not rest on their oars.

He urged all well meaning Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the project to ensure that it is completed in a record time.

He added that with the inclusion of the Bible museum and the biblical garden, the National Cathedral will become the ecumenical hub of all Christian activities.

He said it will also serve as an educational center of theological excellence and a global tourist attraction.

He said funding a USD250 million within the stipulated period of three years looks like an unsurmountable hurdle but with God and to them that believe all things are possible.

He said it is pathetic that today, some are arguing that in the view of numerous challenges the nation is confronted with, the project should not be considered a national priority that deserves the proposed huge investment.

He said “If each member of the Christian fraternity, churches, corporate bodies, governmental institutions and the general public would commit a token amount to support the project every month in a consistent manner, the Cathedral will definitely be completed in a record time to the glory of God,”.

Present at Regional Fundraising launch were Archbishop Palmer Buckle and Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, both members of Natural Trustees of the project.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi