FixTheCountry convener KalyJay Twitter account suspended

Ghanaian social media influencer and #FixTheCountry convener, Joshua Boye-Doe popularly known as KalyJay, has seen his Twitter account suspended.

Information gathered by indicates that Kalyjay’s account was suspended after some group of government officials with verified accounts allegedly reported his account to Twitter to be suspended.

This is not the first time KalyJay’s account has been suspended in the heat of the #FixTheCountry campaign.

KalyJay and some tweeps began the #FixTheCountry campaign to create awareness of the current state of the economy.

According to KalyJay, the change the Ghanaian youth voted for has still not materialized with inconsistent power supply, lack of water in some parts of the country caused by galamsey activities.

Meanwhile, government officials including President Nana Akufo-Addo have assured Ghanaians of their commitment to fix the country.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke