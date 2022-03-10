FixTheCountry Coup Monger Rushed To Hospital

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

#FixTheCountry Movement lead convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was allegedly rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra on Wednesday.

According to the Movement, he complained of “general discomfort” in the latter part of the morning.

A statement issued by the FixtheCountry Conveners said Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been experiencing some minor health challenges since his detention in police custody.

“Doctors have since come to assess his health and discovered that his blood pressure has shot up,” portions of the statement said.

The Movement said it will be monitoring the progress of the social activist in relation to his health status and update the public accordingly.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been in Police custody since he was arrested on the evening of February 11, 2022 over coup comments on his Facebook page. The arrest took place immediately he arrived from the United Kingdom.

In a press release, the Police explained that his arrest followed “a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.”

He was subsequently charged with treason felony, an offence provided for in section 182(b) of Ghana’s Criminal offences Act.

Appearing in Court on Monday, February 14, the judge hearing the matter, Eleanor Barnes remanded Barker-Vormawor into Police custody pointing out that the nature and severity of the crime meant the court cannot grant bail.

His lawyers later filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging his arraignment before the district court.

They wanted the Court to determine whether the Police have discharged their constitutional duty by sending their client to a court with no jurisdiction to consider a bail application.

According to them, the ruling of the High Court ‘B’, Tema, dated February 17, 2022, entails a grave error of law which error is patent on the face of the record.

But the Supreme Court on March 2, struck out the application filed by lawyers for Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

This was after the Court had questioned the processes filed by the lawyers saying it does not properly invoke the jurisdiction of the Court.

Meanwhile, the lawyers for the youth activist then informed the Court they wanted to withdraw the case.