Don’t Envy Us, Nollywood Is Underpaid – Gideon Okeke

Gideon Okeke

Nigerian actor, Gideon Okeke, has added his voice to comments that actors in the Nigerian movie industry are underpaid.

In an Instagram post, Okeke advised fans not to be envious of actors, stating that their sufferings were invisible because they dress up like a bag of money when they appear at movie premieres.

He wrote: “The pay is peanuts, the food is whack, the working conditions are gruesomely slave-like. But come the day of the Red carpet premier.

“We all dress up looking like a bag of money. It does not add up joor!”

Okeke noted that the flashy lifestyle seen at award shows, movie premieres is just packaging.

“Award season is coming again. You’ll see all of us looking like peacocks on the red carpet. Like a bag of money. Don’t envy anyone oh. Na packaging. Na wash.

“Because filmmaking is a collaborative sport until it’s time to share money. Are we not in a pandemic of greed. Abeg make I go brush teeth. My mouth dey smell,” the Dailypost also quoted him.

His outburst follows a recent statement by actress Adunni Ade who in an interview complained about how Nollywood actors are underpaid.