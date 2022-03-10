Lord Paul Boateng Opens Refurbished Child Cancer Ward

Lord Paul Boateng cutting the tape to officially open the child cancer ward

The Ghana International Bank (GHIB) Foundation has refurbished the Child Cancer (Paediatric Oncology) ward of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The entire ward was re-painted, and handwashing facilities were fixed. The washroom was also renovated among others.

Chairman of the Ghana International Bank Foundation and member of the GHIB board, Lord Paul Yaw Boateng, cut the tape to officially open the refurbished ward.

In his remarks before the brief ceremony, Lord Boateng said GHIB believes in the mission of Korle Bu to become a centre of excellence.

He said even though the hospital is wrestling with many challenges, it is still a ray of success and needs to be celebrated.

“Other challenges remain… and we want to be with you on that journey because as a board we are committed to becoming a Pan-African bank of excellence and we are determined as a bank to ensure that Korle Bu is an example to others,” he said.

Lord Boateng indicated that the board and senior management team of the bank are committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR), which is a tribute to the bank’s local staff.

“We want to make sure that every penny that we donate is making a difference,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Korle Bu, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, praised GHIB for its thoughtfulness in choosing to support children undergoing cancer treatment.

He singled out Lord Boateng for praise, saying his action is a worthy example that others must follow.

“Although not resident in Ghana, he has not forgotten his roots and has brought his team to make treatment for children with cancer better,” he said.

Dr. Ampomah pledged the continuous commitment of the hospital management to do their best under their current circumstances.

“I always tell my staff, do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do. Despite the challenges and circumstances, there is always something we can do to make life better,” he added.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony included the Head of the Paediatric Cancer Unit at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Professor Lorna Awo Renner, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GHIB, Dean Adansi and heads of department at KBTH. Also present at the event was Janet Boateng, wife of Lord Boateng and some board members of the GHIB.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri