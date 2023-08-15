FNB Grabs 7 Awards

Warren Adams

First National Bank (FNB) has once again demonstrated its leadership in digital platform innovation by winning seven awards at the 2023 World’s Best Consumer Digital Banks in Africa, hosted by Global Finance.

The accolades recognise FNB’s leadership in areas such as the user experience of its digital interfaces, information security, and fraud prevention, among others.

FNB CEO, Jacques Celliers commenting on the awards said, “It is an honour to be recognised for being at the forefront of digital platform innovation on the African continent. Even though each of our markets is at a different point in its digital journey, these awards indicate that we are on the right track with our strategy to build a trusted platform with reliable digital interfaces. We firmly believe that customer experience and fraud prevention are key contributors to building trust, and we’re delighted to be recognised as leaders in these areas.”

Awards

The awards include Best Consumer Mobile Banking App in Africa, Best Consumer Digital Bank for User Experience design in Africa, Best Consumer Digital Bank for Information Security and Fraud Management in Africa and Best Consumer Digital Bank in South Africa.

Others are Best Consumer Digital Bank for User Experience design in South Africa, Best Consumer Mobile Banking App – country winner in South Africa and Best Consumer Digital Bank for Information Security and Fraud Management in South Africa

In his reaction to the awards announcement, the Chief Executive Officer of FNB Ghana, Warren Adams, explained that these accolades confirm all the efforts the bank puts into offering helpful, easy and safe platforms that make financial services more accessible to our customers.

“We offer value to our customers in many ways that help them make more informed decisions about their personal and business finances. At the heart of our brand promise is the concept of help, and we always strive to give customers all the help they need; when and where they need it”, he added.

A Business Desk Report