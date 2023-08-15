YEA Youth In Garment & Textiles Module Launched

Government officials at the launch of the module in Kumasi

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has launched the “Youth in Garment and Textiles Module” in Kumasi.

The module has been designed to afford beneficiaries the opportunity to receive in-depth knowledge and hands-on training in various aspects of tailoring and dressmaking, including fabric selection, cutting techniques, sewing, garment construction, pattern making, and alterations.

Chief Of Staff at the Office of The President, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said the government is committed to youth employment interventions, by initiating policies aimed at providing skills, necessary for productivity growth and sustained development.

According to her, the YEA’s Garment and Apparel Module is a laudable initiative that plugs into government’s efforts at promoting the Technical and Vocational Sector as a viable alternative means of employment.

She thus called on all the master-craftsmen of the Garment and Apparel Module to demonstrate strong commitment by providing high quality training to all beneficiaries, urging them to provide top-notch, high quality technical skill transfer and acceptable business culture for all beneficiaries to emulate.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YEA, Kofi Baah Agyepong said the module aims at bridging the skill gaps and create sustainable employment opportunities for young people interested in tailoring or dressmaking and ultimately contribute towards the growth and development.

“The Programme also targets to directly engage already existing apparel start–ups to support in the implementation process to achieve the desired objectives and this will involve; On-the-Job Training in the various skill areas to be undertaken by selected Garment and Textile partner companies, Micro and Small- scale seamstresses and tailors –they would provide apprenticeship for the youth within their communities

He also revealed that over 20 selected industrial garment companies are also being engaged as trainers of the beneficiaries in large scale garment manufacturing.

He explained that the Garment and Apparel Training and Employment Programme, under the Apparel and Textiles Module is aimed at creating sustainable opportunities for young people interested in dressmaking or industrial sewing.

According to him, YEA has surpassed its set targets and is poised to introduce other innovative ideas by creating additional 31,600 job opportunities for the youth of Ghana in 2023. But we cannot do this without additional funding.

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah on his part, stressed efforts government is making to build the capacities of youth and create an enabling environment for them to secure and create jobs.

He mentioned that, job creation has become a major factor in the development of the country hence, government would not gloss over issues relating to the sector.

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah said his ministry together with YEA will soon launch and add other disciplines to the modules, adding that more is in the pipeline and Ghanaian youth must have confidence in the government.

A Business Desk Report