Thrills At ‘Ghana Party In The Park’

Article Wan

Patrons of ‘Ghana Party in the Park’ which was held last Saturday at the Trent Park in London were treated to great performances from some of Ghana’s finest artistes.

An ecstatic crowd, made up of families including music lovers, thronged the venue to partake in the event organised by Akwaaba UK in collaboration with the British High Commission in Ghana.

The outdoor family fun party is aimed at bringing family members together to spend good quality time and have fun away from home.

The 2023 Ghana Party in the Park, which is the 19th edition, turned out to be a massive success, with music fans across various walks of life thrilled with the best of Ghanaian music.

The music festival, which had to be rescheduled due to bad weather, was fully sold out, with headliners R2Bees rocking fans with some back-to-back hits.

The R2Bees duo Mugeez and Omar Sterling dazzled fans with their excellent performances, especially their stunning entry with the ‘Kiss Your Hand’ track.

The event, which is one of Ghana’s largest outdoor events in UK, did live up to the expectations, especially with legendary VVIP making a surprise return to the stage.

The VVIP group thrilled fans hit songs such as ‘Ahomka Wo Mu’, ‘Besin’, ‘I Think I Like Am’, among others.

They gave a good account of themselves on stage during their performances.

The performances of Quamina MP, Larruso, and Article Wan also made highlights, as a number of fans waved their hands to show appreciation to their stage performances.

They thrilled music fans with some of their hit songs and some new tracks from their latest albums at the event.

It was exciting to see the crowd’s reaction when they unleashed some of their popular hit songs. They really gave fans what they expected from them.

By George Clifford Owusu