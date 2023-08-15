JL Cultural Troupe To Hold Dance Workshop

Jones Laryea, CEO of the group

The JL Cultural Troupe, one of Ghana’s most creative cultural and dance groups, has plans of organising intensive training workshop to promote cultural music and dance among the youth through training workshop.

The workshop, according to the leadership of the group, would introduce participants to a range of Ghanaian dancing styles, including Kete, Adowa, and Kpanlogo, among others.

According to the organisers, the date and venue for the workshop would soon be made public.

The workshop is on the theme:“Culture Contributes to Development,” and it will cover traditional dance as a universal language, stage performance skills and techniques, exploring traditional African dance and its relationship to contemporary dance, among others.

The JL Cultural Troupe’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Jonas Laryea, claims that one of his outfit goals is to help young people discover their talentsto enable them create job opportunities for themselves.

He said when Ghanaian music, dance, and culture are cherished and encouraged, it will aid in educating those who are unaware of the real history and culture of Ghana in a variety of ways.

He indicated that the group has a variety of specialties, including folk music, cultural dancing and drumming, acrobatics, and theatre.

The CEO noted that the group,which consists of talenteddancers, has delighted audiences around the nation with its own renditions of both traditional music and dance and contemporary dance pieces since its founding some years ago.