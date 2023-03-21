FNB Offers Best Custodian Advantage To Investors

Kofi Pianim

The Head of Global Markets, First National Bank (FBN), Kofi Pianim has entreated the business community to patronize FBN banking services to secure their investment as it provides the best of safekeeping and custodian advantage offers to clients.

He explained that an investor whether a retail investor, an employee pension fund, needs someone to hold and safe keep the asset on its behalf.

“That is where a custodian comes in to receive any dividends or interest payments made by the company that issued the security; alert the investor of any votes or other actions the investor needs to take with respect to the security (such as responding to an offer by the issuer to exchange the security for another security)”, Kofi said.

Mr. Pianim continued,” at the First National Bank we provide Global Custody offering and efficient market information gathering and safekeeping your investments from any fraudulent transaction”.

On whether the custodian faces credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk, Mr. Pianim emphasized that the nature of risk with custody and related activities in which custodians engage are presented often differently in scale from those presented by other banking activities.

“At First National Bank, we have world-class and robust systems/platforms in place to provide quality services to our clients. These include our fast trade settlement, secure cash interface and easy-to-use self-service platform for clients to instruct electronically, which feeds into our processing system”. “We leverage our expertise for custody and clearing solutions across our proprietary network to help grow our client business and investment through efficient market access” he ended.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke