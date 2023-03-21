Jinapor Charges Lands Commission

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor has charged Senior Management members of the National Lands Commission to as a matter of urgency speed up work on all projects and programmes being currently undertaken.

He urged the Commission to complete all projects under the Land reformation programme, infrastructure development, digitalisation among others, all in efforts to enhance land administrative system in the country.

The Minister stated this when he opened the First Quarter meeting of the 58th Annual General Meeting of the National Lands Commission top management in Accra.

Mr. Jinapor in his remark underscored the importance of the Lands Commission as a creature of the 1992 Constitution saying that “the gravity of the responsibility, as a repository of the records relating to all Lands in the country says it all. You can’t have cocoa if you don’t have land, you can’t have gold if you don’t have land, you can’t have agriculture if you don’t have Lands so everything boils down to land and that is why I believe, Lands Commission is such an important Commission that should not be taken for granted.”

He recognised and appreciated the efforts of his Deputy responsible for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, the Chairman of the Commission, Alex Quaynor, the Executive Secretary, James Dadson and members of the management for the considerable work accomplished under his two years tenure of office and hoped that more work will be done going foward.

The Lands Minister reiterated the need to work together as a team as he noted the task ahead is a herculean one and would require all hands on deck “in the spirit of corporation, candor, mutual respect, and collaboration to get more work done and help resolve the old age problem bedeviling land administration.”

The National Chairman of the Lands Commission, Mr. Quaynor in his submission assured the Lands Minister that the Commission will work assiduously to meet the set targets in implementing all the land reformation programmes.

He expressed the Commission’s gratitude to the Minister for pushing them beyond their limits to get their communication strategy up and running.

Lands Commission Executive Secretary, James Dadson, gave a comprehensive report on the projects and programmes the Commission has embarked on so far, noting that among others, the Commission has been able to distribute over 1000 copies of the new Land Act to citizens across the country.

He also used the occasion to disclose that the Headquarters of the National Lands Commission will be completed in July 2023.