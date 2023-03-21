GIPS, KPMG Sign MOU On Draft Procurement Bill

The Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS), has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with KPMG to solicit its input in a draft bill that seeks to regulate the procurement practice in Ghana.

Under the agreement, KPMG is expected to make input in the bill with its wide array of experience in the area of research, innovation and competence in audit, procurement and accounting practice.

Simon Annan, GIPS President, who signed the agreement in Accra said procurement covers a wide spectrum of the economy hence the need for stakeholders to share their expertise as its worked towards a bill to regulate procurement practice in Ghana.

According to him, the Public Procurement bill, Acts 360 as amended was meant for the application of procurement processes in Ghana specifically to the Public Service, but the draft bill when passed into law would among other things help curb procurement related corruption and infractions in the Procurement space.

“We are confident that collaborating and partnering with an internationally credible organisation such as KPMG will enhance the Institute’s vision of ensuring procurement professionalism through the passage of the procurement practicing bill. KPMG is therefore a critical partner,” he said.

He said the company has already engaged some stakeholders both private and Public Service on the Procurement and Supply value chain.

Mr. Annan also called on both private and Public Institutions particularly those in the spend sector across different sectors in the procurement and supply chain management to offer their expertise and advise to help sanitise the procurement environment.

Head of Advisory of KPMG, Andy Akoto on behalf of the company said “effectively we are going to be knowledge research and technical partners to help build capacity, collaborate on programmes and overall help in bringing more professionalism to the growth of the procurement function”.

He indicated that as procurement constitutes about 70 percent of government expenditure, it was imperative as a premier auditing and consulting firm to be associated with GIPS to achieve its vision.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah