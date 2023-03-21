2 Persons Commit Suicide

Two persons have reportedly commit suicide at different locations in the Western Region over the weekend.

The first was a middle-aged man who was found in an uncompleted building at West Tanokrom, a community in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the region.

The lifeless body of the unidentified man was found hanging on a rope.

The Assembly member for the area, Emmanuel Kwaku Tobis noted that a resident in his electoral area informed him about the incident.

“I was called by a resident that someone has been found dead in an uncompleted building. I proceeded to the scene and later called the police,” he said.

He said, “after taking a careful look at the young man, I realized he does not reside in our community and the residents could not identify him”.

He, however, pointed out that the position in which the deceased was found hanging, raises questions.

According to him, some residents who visited the scene suspected foul play.

“They claimed that the deceased might have been killed somewhere and the body was just brought here,” he said.

“In fact, it is difficult to understand how the deceased was able to commit suicide with his right leg also hanging on the same rope,” he wondered.

He said the lifeless body has since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and that the police have commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances leading to the man’s death.

The second incident occurred at a place called Bogoso-Nankaba in the Prestea Huni Valley area of the region where a female kenkey seller was also found dead in her room.

The woman, believed to be in her early 30’s was found hanging lifeless.

The husband of the deceased, Kofi Ainoo, who uses tricycle to cart goods said, in the morning of that fateful day, his wife told him she wanted to visit her mother in the area.

“But I told her to wait till the evening, so that I can get her some money to be given to my mother -in law only to come back and find her dead”.

He said he raised an alarm and later reported to the police who came and assisted in sending the body to the morgue.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi