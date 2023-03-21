Pepsodent Launches First Free Teledental Consultations

A dentist

Pepsodent, as part of celebrating the 2023 World Oral Health Day, has launched a new global campaign – Now Everyone Can #Talk To A Dentist to encourage people to improve their oral health with a free Teledental consultation.

Adopting the belief that everyone should have access to quality dental health advice and care, Pepsodent Ghana aims to give millions of people the opportunity to access professional dentist advice for free through its teledentistry service.

The service is made freely available for everyone and can be conveniently accessed via mobile devices using direct links or USSDs.

It connects people with dentists in real time, who can help identify causes of an oral care problem and provide professional advice to address the problem at home, where possible.

If at-home care is not suitable, the patient will be given advice about how to seek professional help at a clinic. Now everyone can talk to a dentist.

Category Manager, Oral Care Ghana, Osato Evbuomwan, said a core value of the brand is to prevent oral disease for everyone.

“We want to make the process of accessing a dentist as seamless as possible, to provide quality dental advice and care, especially for those who have never been to a dentist before,” she said.

More than 6 out of 10 people in Ghana (66%) have never visited a dentist due to lack of access.

Lack of professional care means oral problems often go untreated, resulting in worsening conditions, pain, and other health issues.

Dr. Paapa Puplampu, President of the Ghana Dental Association, also emphasized that a large proportion of the population has never been to the dentist, not even once.

“To change this reality, our job is to help people take the first step towards better oral health by providing them with easy and convenient access to dental consultations,” he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri