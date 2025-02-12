FOGYA @ 5 Takes On Old School Theme

Destiny Riverson Bentil, CEO of Glint Africa

Glint Africa, organisers of the Face of Ghana Youth Awards (FOGYA), has adopted an old school-themed night to commemorate the event’s fifth year of awarding excellence on the continent.

Founded in 2017 by a group of African youth who wanted to create positive change in their communities and continent, the old school-themed event is one of a kind which aims to create a fun, nostalgic atmosphere that celebrates the culture and entertainment of past decades.

Speaking in an interview with BEATWAVES, CEO of Glint Africa, Destiny Riverson Bentil said the event which will kickstart on February 15 at CLOSSAG Headquarters, Accra will feature elements from the past, often from the 1970s, 1980s, or 1990s.

He added that the event will feature performances that were popular in the past, such as breakdancing, and karaoke among others.

“It’s the 5th edition of the biggest youth awards festival. We will be celebrating our 5th anniversary in a grand style, we will be honouring legends. It’s going to be strictly old school night. Side attraction is a well set up Dinner atmosphere with food and drinks for guests,” he said.

Mr. Bentil reiterated that the Face of Ghana Youth Awards initiative is to recognise, support, empower, and honour hardworking youths making meaningful impact on Ghana’s economic growth in industries such as health, entertainment, sports, information technology, education, agriculture, fashion, and others.

“These shortlisted youths will be rewarded for their tremendous work, and winners will be supported and empowered to continue their exceptional contributions to Ghana’s socio-economic development,” he added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke