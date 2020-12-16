FOMADEG Congratulates Ghanaians For Peaceful, Well Organized Elections

The Forum for Media Accountability and Democratic Governance (FOMADEG) has congratulated Ghanaians for holding yet another peaceful and well organized parliamentary and presidential elections.

In a statement signed by its Director of Operations, Daniel Addo-Danquah, FOMADEG said “the positive reception and overwhelming show of goodwill across the globe clearly shows that Ghana’s democracy has come of age and will continue to inspire hope on the continent if the stellar credentials are Jealously maintained.”

According to the statement, FOMADEG observed that the processes leading to the December 9 announcement were largely peaceful, transparent and credible and that this view was corroborated by the European Observer Mission, the ECOWAS Observer Mission, the Coalition of Domestic Election Observer and a host of other independent observers.

However, the Forum urged that due attention must be given to the issues of contention raised by the National Democratic Congress in the same spirit of transparency and fairness.

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue