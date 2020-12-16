My Constituents Still Want Me In NPP – Fomena MP-Elect

The Member of Parliament-Elect for Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, has revealed why he will rejoin the NPP.

Mr Asiamah was fired from the NPP prior to the December 7, 2020 parliamentary elections, forcing him to go independent.

He retained the seat as an independent candidate and there have since been reported attempts by the NPP and NDC to get him in their fold.

But speaking to journalists on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Parliament House in Accra, he said in spite of the bad treatment meted out to him by NPP, his constituents still wanted him to remain in the party.

“They have not made any offer but they tried to approach me to be on their side but I told them my constituents who sent me to Parliament and who are sending me here have told me that in spite of all what has happened to me in this party, they still want me to be with NPP and therefore I am here because of them,” he said when asked about whether NDC had made attempt to pull him on their side.

By Melvin Tarlue