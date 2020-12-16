WAEC Cancels 417 BECE Candidates Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has cancelled the subject results of 417 students.

According to WAEC, the decision was taken following the conclusion of investigations into cases of examination malpractice detected during the conduct of the examinations.

WAEC made this known in a press release on the provisional results for BECE candidates for the 2020.

In the release signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, WAEC stated that the affected 417 candidates brought foreign materials into the examination hall and engaged in collusion.

The release also indicated the cancellation of the results of 44 candidates for bringing mobile phones into the examination hall.

Below is the full release

By Melvin Tarlue