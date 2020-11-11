Fomena Hospital Ready 2021

President Akufo-Addo being briefed about the project by the Chairman of NMS Infrastructure Limited, Frederik Hsu

THE FOMENA District Hospital project, in the Adansi North District, will be ready for operations in March 2021, Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has announced.

He noted that government had secured the needed funds for the project, which has currently reached 80 per cent completion stage, to be completed and render services to the people.

“The President is passionate about this project, which was abandoned six months to the 2016 elections due to lack of money, and in four months time it will be completed,” he remarked.

Agyeman Manu said the contractor for the project, NMS Infrastructure Limited, is presently on site, and was hopeful that the facility would be ready for public use on March 2021.

The Health Minister made the remarks when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo toured the facility at Fomena, to personally inspect the level of works executed, last week.

The First Gentleman of the land was taken on a tour of the facility by the Chairman of the NMS Infrastructure Limited, Frederik Hsu. Other government officials were also in attendance.

Significantly, the Fomena District Hospital project is part of a six district hospital project, valued at a staggering US$175 million, to help bring healthcare delivery at the doorstep of the people.

The project was started under the erstwhile President John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) regime, but it was abandoned in June 2016 due to lack of funds.

At the time the NPP government assumed office, the Fomena and Kumawu Hospital projects had reached advanced stages, with little work done on the others, including Garu.

Mr. Agyeman Manu, continuing, stated that President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia personally got involved to get the needed financing to help complete the abandoned projects.

“We have sent letters to the UK Export Fund to give access to funding to enable us get the facility completed,” the minister said, adding that 40 million euros was needed to complete the six projects.

The Chairman of NMS Infrastructure Limited, Frederik Hsu, on his part, said the hospital’s delay was caused by the expiry of a banking facility, but fortunately that issue had been resolved now.

He assured that his company is determined and ready to complete the project in four months time, indicating that the Fomena District Hospital would boast of several modern amenities.

Mr. Hsu said the facility would boast of 32-bed maternity ward, 14-bed female ward, 16-bed pediatric recovery ward and other amenities, assuring that his outfit would render professional services.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr, Kumasi