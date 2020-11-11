Politicians must place Ghana first before their political parties and themselves. They must know that without peace, there can be no development. A paramount chief in Ghana recently stressed this issue, and he needs the praises of God and man.

The NDC, since 2012, refused to allow the compilation of a new voter’s register, when all the political parties, including the NPP and the NDC, knew of the faults and irregularities in the old register. The NDC was in power between 2009 and 2016. The NPP under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017, persisted, and by the Grace of God, sought the endorsement of the Supreme Court to compile a new voter’s register, in spite of the NDC’s strongest opposition to it. All went well and orderly, and the general elections shall take place on December 7, 2020, God willing.

The political campaigns have begun in earnest, and I would like to discuss some salient topics that would determine peace and development in our country, Ghana:

VIOLENCE

The NDC National Chairman, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, in his welcome address after his installation as Chairman of the Party in 2017, bellowed, “We will protect the ballot box!”, and just recently, in October the NDC flagbearer, former President John Mahama, also charged out, “We will police the box at every polling centre!” This is not the only noisy and hurting remark by former President Mahama these days: “I shall not accept any faulty election result!”; “I want the electorate to take note of the corruption and incompetence of President Akufo-Addo and his NPP government, and help me to remove them from power!” etc.

What do these two leaders mean by ‘protecting and policing’ the ballot box? What right and power do they have to do that? Funnily, they (the NDC) have been behaving as if they and their party are in power; and that was exactly the crude show of power they exhibited during their terms of office. They can’t do that now, and should be shown the limit of their feigned power.

They should be reminded of the Vigilante Act which is in force; and if they think they are men, they must be prepared to meet the police and soldiers anywhere and at the borders. That Asiedu Nketia, the NDC General Secretary, was insulting and challenging the Electoral Commissioner why she should keep the police where the election forms were collected. The police are not there to cover any secrets of the EC as he claims, but are there to maintain order and check riotous disturbances from his party members against the chairperson and her staff.

The entire public, especially our chiefs, are crying for peace, and how can they rely on the nature and behaviour of the NDC, for the peace upon which the nation can develop?

THE ECONOMY

The Ghanaian economy in the coup days wasn’t that strong, but the situation worsened at the end of December 2000 when the NDC administration under former President J. J. Rawlings ended. There had been much withdrawals from the state coffers. The NPP government under former President J. A. Kufuor had to adopt the HIPC Initiative before the economy recovered. The NDC government took over the mantle again in 2009, and by the end of December 2016, the ‘flesh’ of the economy had been eaten away, leaving the ‘bone’, according to former President Mahama himself.

The national coffers were virtually empty, and some members of the NDC wondered how the Akufo-Addo government could govern the country. The inference is that the NDC comes in to destroy the economy for the NPP to revive and strengthen it. In only four years, the Akufo-Addo government has, apart from the Free SHS, reformed the banking sector, set up many infrastructure projects, restored peace in troubled areas, created six additional regions, helped collapsed businesses (those which undertook reckless investments during Mahama’s time) to recover, and has released funds to help the youth, particularly, those who lost their jobs or could not do their work because of the coronavirus lockdowns.

The roads are being built, and many development projects are going on, and it appears the same former President Mahama is leading the NDC to come back to destroy the economy again. This is food for thought to the public! Mahama’s lies and deceits should not blind our ears and eyes. What Nana Akufo-Addo has done and is still doing, are clear and open for all to see. Former President Mahama’s idea of “primary health care” is fake; it is the same NHIS facility Ghanaians are enjoying. Some medical doctors in the Ministry of Health have rubbished Mahama’s idea. Ghanaians must be careful never to allow Mahama to spoil the nation again at this time.

OTHER MATTERS

The Okada men should not allow themselves to be deceived; former President Mahama can’t legalise the Okada business, and no insurance company will take them on. After all, you the Okada riders are not arrested by the police; all they need is the advice to be careful, and obey the traffic rules, especially at the ‘traffic light’ spots. The police can arrest them for breaking such rules at any time.

Commercial drivers must weigh the deceits of Mahama and the NDC; what can’t the drivers get from the current government if their unions approach it. Haven’t they been listened to and helped by the Akufo-Addo government?

As for corruption, it is not only politicians who are corrupt, all of us can be corrupt. The problem is that our laws are not enforced because of bribery, negligence of duty, delay and denial of justice, and many other factors. The public may recall that many allegations of corruption were levelled against some NDC politicians and government officials including Mahama himself, in the administration of the former President Mahama, and up till now, nothing has been heard or done. The only consolation is that ‘crime has no expiry date’.

By J. Y. Owusu-Adu

(To be continued.)