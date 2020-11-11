First Lady Seeks ‘One Touch’ Victory For NPP In Odododiodioo

Mrs. Akufo-Addo with the NPP parliamentary candidate for Odododiodioo, Nii Lante Bannerman.

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has encouraged voters in the Odododiodioo Constituency to turn out in their numbers, come December 7 and vote for the New Patriotic Part (NPP).

She said the constituency, although a hotspot for electoral violence, will be provided with adequate security to ensure everyone votes peacefully on election day.

“Do not be afraid to come out and vote. There will be no violence in this constituency so on December 7, all eligible voters should go and vote for the NPP. We want to win one touch this time around, one touch,” she said.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo was addressing residents of the constituency as part of her campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

She visited the Makola No. 2, Agbogbloshie, and 31st December markets all in the constituency to interact with the traders and seek their votes for the NPP government.

She also inspected on-going construction works at the Makola No. 2 and the 31 December markets.

Addressing the traders at the various markets, the First Lady said the President Akufo-Addo-led NPP government has done exceptionally well in the socio-economic development of the country.

She said apart from the flagship Free SHS, One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs policies, the government is also undertaking several infrastructure projects across the country.

“When Covid-19 struck, President Akufo-Addo envisaged that businesses will be hard hit and therefore set up the Covid-19 stimulus package to support business owners. Some businesses have already received their funds and others are yet to access it but I want to assure you that all business who apply for the funds will receive the financial support they need,” she said.

The First Lady thus admonished the gathering to vote for President Akufo-Addo and Nii Lante Bannerman, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Odododiodioo constituency.

“Look at the good works President Akufo-Addo has done for Ghanaians and vote for him. He is a man of his words so when he says he will do more, you have to trust and support him by voting for the NPP on December 7,” she said. “He is number one on the ballot paper and so is Nii Lante Bannerman.”

The NPP Parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman, in a brief remark said President Akufo-Addo is for the welfare of all Ghanaians and not for some particular group of Ghanaians.

He also encouraged the electorate to shun any fear of electoral violence adding that voting for the NPP is the best decision they can make for their future.

“No one should say there is going to be chaos in this constituency so they will not go and vote, all of us must make sure we go out and cast our ballots.

The way the security agencies protected us to register for the new voters’ card so they will do same on election day so we can cast our ballots peacefully,” he added.

The First Lady in the market.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri