FONA Starts Door-To-Door Campaign

Friends of Napo (FONA) during the inauguration ceremony in Kumasi

FRIENDS OF NAPO (FONA), a group in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is set to commence a door-to-door campaign across the country.

This campaign strategy would enable the FONA members to campaign for the NPP to the electorates, especially the floating voters, so they would vote for the party.

Also, the door-to-door campaign would help the FONA members to market their political idol, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, the Energy Minister, to the public.

According to FONA, Napo, who is also the Manhyia South MP, is the suitable person to be selected as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate on NPP ticket for the polls.

The FONA members have therefore decided to preach about the good works of Napo so the citizenry would realise what he can bring onboard to support Dr. Bawumia.

Baffour Asare, the National Chairman of FONA, stated emphatically that “FONA is here to stay, and we are committed to supporting Napo to become our running mate.”

Speaking during the inauguration of the group in Kumasi on Friday, he said FONA’s unwavering support for NAPO would help their political idol to become NPP running mate.

“FONA is here to stay and we are committed to supporting Napo’s candidacy all the way,” he stressed, urging his group members to hit the road with their door-to-door campaign.

He said Napo is very popular and also performed exceptionally well both as Education and Energy Minister, stressing that he could help Dr. Bawumia to win the presidential election.

Baffuor Asare said, “Our mandate is to help make Napo the NPP running mate and subsequently the Vice President of Ghana, due to his charismatic and visionary leadership.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi