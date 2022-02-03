Food Vendor Caged For Selling Wee

A 24-year-old trader and beverage vendor, Anas Laad, has been remanded into Police custody for two weeks by the Somanya District Magistrate Court in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The accused person was charged with possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority when 36 pieces of liquid tea suspected to have been mixed with Indian hemp (weed) were found on her.

She was arrested by the Kpong Police of the Akuse District Command on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality by a team of personnel who were on swoop in the area.

At the court, she admitted in her preliminary investigation cautioned statement.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Aryitey however, prayed the court to remand Laad Anas to allow him to conduct a forensic laboratory examination in Accra within the next 14 days.

The court presided over by Derrick Oklu failed to admit her, saying that has no jurisdiction over the matter. “The accused is remanded in police custody till 18th February 2022 for further investigation”, he said.

– BY Daniel Bampoe