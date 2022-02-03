Akwasi Osei-Adjei Eyes NPP Chair

Former Foreign Affairs Minister in the erstwhile Kufuor Administration, Akwasi Osei Adjei is lacing his boot to contest the National chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A deep throat source within the party says, plans are far advanced for the veteran politician to step in and lead the front of the party to win the 2024 presidential elections.

According to the source, Akwasi Osei Adjei has accessed himself and done a lot of consultations and believes he is the right man to lead the party to break the 8 jinx.

The source said, he will soon come out to officially declare his intention.

The source explained that Mr. Osei-Adjei can bring people together, give them responsibility, and let them own the party.

“Akwasi Adjei has always been saying his mission is not to impose people on others, rather allow them to build this party in a bottom-up approach in terms of the party’s activities like campaign, and others and he believes these qualities will help him to be able to unify the people for a common objective of breaking the eight” the source added.

‘”He has been among the Foreign Ministers within the sub-region, most of them become chairman of their various political parties as he believes they are trained to do in bringing people together, share ideas, and also make them comfortable to ward off dispute”.

With the aforementioned qualities, Mr. Osei-Adjei affirmed he is capable of leading the party to break the eight.

“This crossing over should not be treated lightly, we must win but before we do that we must have a united front, we need to bring everybody on board so that we can push this agenda which the party has targeted to do. The NPP is real nation builders, and you cannot build a nation in eight years, you need more years. The people now have trust in the presidency and I believe that party should also increase its effort, everybody must be part of the agenda” the Source added.

The source continued, that Akwasi Adjei always says “As a matter of fact, this government has done a lot and it is not a project for elections but projects that will make Ghana develop. For instance, in education, you don’t get results in four years, you may get results maybe 10-15 years. There are so many things this government has initiated which I believe if we don’t continue and somebody comes it may be a bad thing for the country”.

Osei -Adjei was a former Member of Parliament for Ejisu-Juaben in the Ashanti.

He ran for five consecutive terms in office, then became the Minister of Foreign Affairs from July 2007 to February 2009, having been a Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry from April 2003.

He served on several committees both International and Africa to resolve conflicts across during his era as Foreign Minister when he took over from President Akufo-Addo then foreign minister under Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration.

Akwasi Osei Adjei has served on different portfolios within the NPP government, with his current position as the deputy CEO of Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Authority.

– BY Daniel Bampoe