No Man Can Condemn Me – Sammie Okposo

Nigerian Gospel singer Sammie Okposo who was recently caught for cheating on his wife, has said no man can condemn him because he has made peace with God.

According to him, he has made a pact with his God not to fulfil the lust of the flesh again.

Sammie Okposo made a lot of headlines in late January after he publicly apologised to his wife and family for having an affair with a US-based lady.

According to Dailypost Nigeria, the lady who is identified as African Doll disclosed that she was pregnant for the singer and he asked her to terminate it.

His apology stirred reactions as some took to his page condemning him for cheating outside his marriage as a man of God, forcing him to deactivate his Instagram account.

However, in a new Instagram post on Wednesday, the 50-year-old singer wrote: “There is no condemnation for me I am in Christ Jesus. I am controlled not by the flesh but by the spirit of God that lives in me.

“The spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead lives in me no one can condemn me because Christ who died and was raised to life is at the right hand of God interceding for me. Nothing and no one can separate me from the love of God that is in Christ. I am justified by faith. I have peace with God through Jesus Christ.

“I, therefore, walk in the spirit and I will not fulfil the lust of the flesh the grace of God that brings salvation is available, sufficient and working for me.”