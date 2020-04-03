Foodstuff Locked Up At Techiman Market

A NUMBER of cargo trucks loaded with foodstuff like maize, groundnut, cassava, yam, beans smong others have been locked up in the Techiman Market in the Bono Rast Region.

This is due to the partial lockdown being experienced in Accra and Kumasi as part of measures to control the coronavirus spread.

At the market yesterday, hundreds of cargo trucks parked at the market waiting for the ban to be lifted.

Traders were busily going about their business activities without due regard to protocols laid down by the government and Ghana Health Service to control the disease.

There was absence of social distancing. Veronica buckets with water and soaps for washing hands were not available.

Though traders said they have heard of the COVID- 19, and measures to control it, they blamed the Techiman Municipal Assembly for not making efforts to provide them with enough buckets and water to wash their hands frequently.

Former President of Techiman Maize Sellers Association, Mohammed Abdulai said though there is no lockdown in Bono East Region, the lockdown in Accra and Kumasi has affected them because most cargoes go there to offload their goods.

He said all the cargo from the northern parts of the country that are in transit at Techiman were all stuck and could not move down south due to the lockdown.

He pleaded with government to grant the cargoes access to the lockdown areas to avert food crisis.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Techiman