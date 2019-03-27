Dr. Kofi Amoah



Domestic football returns this weekend after close to a year of inactivity following the Tiger Eye PI investigative piece, which allegedly fingered some football officials as corrupt.

The return comes on the heels of the official launch of the GFA Normalisation Committee (NC) special football tournament, as well its logo in Accra on Monday.

President of the NC, Dr. Kofi Amoah, announced that winner of the competition (Tier One) will receive a cash prize of GH¢300,000, with the runner-up pocketing GH¢100,000.

Winner of tier two, which is made up of Division One clubs, on the other hand, will get GH¢150,000, with runner up receiving GH¢80,000.



He revealed that the competition will be used to test the reforms that will be brought on board, as well as the rapid adjudication of cases.



The NC boss expressed gratitude to government for its support to the committee since it was established about six months ago, as well as its financial support for its competitions.



Clubs for the competition have been categorised into Southern and Northern sectors to battle for supremacy in the next three months.

It emerged that the first tier winner will represent Ghana at the next CAF Champions League competition, while the winner of the Knock Out stage will represent Ghana in the next Confederation Cup competition.



By Kofi Owusu Aduonum