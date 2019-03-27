Paintsil Confirms All Stars Take Over

John Paintsil

Former Ghana International John Paintsil has finally confirmed a take-over of Wa All Stars, previously owned and bankrolled by former Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.



Paintsil makes this move after months of negotiations and agreements on modalities for the take-over.



In a statement, John Paintsil described recent rumours of the club pulling out of the Normalisation Committee’s (NC) Special Competition as false.



The Special Competition, which saw some initial hitches due to lack of agreement between clubs and the NC, has been launched. This will have a unique format with the participation of both first and second-tier clubs in Ghana



“We wish to inform the general public that the said publication is false and should be treated as such,” the statement said.