2 Charged Over Attack On British Girls

A search is continuing to find a third suspect

A GHANAIAN national and his Nigerian counterpart have reportedly been charged by police over an alleged attack on a group of British schoolgirls in Ghana.

Both men are reported to have attacked the girls at gunpoint in December 2018.

That was after they had entered the residence where the students and their teachers were staying during their school trip in the country, DGN Online gathered.

One of the suspects, Ismael Akyene, 34, a Ghanaian, has been charged with 14 counts of robbery, one count of rape, one count of conspiracy to rape, possession of a firearm, possession of instrument intended for unlawful entry and one count of money laundering.

Police reports at the time of the attack, had indicated that the security guard at the residence where the girls were lodging was shot and the students were “subjected to serious sexual assaults.”

The second suspect, Daniel Akpan, 29, is a Nigerian national, and has equally been charged with 14 counts of robbery, two counts of rape, one count of conspiracy to rape, one count of possession of a firearm, one count of possession of an instrument intended for unlawful entry and one count of money laundering.

Information available to DGN Online suggest that the two have been remanded.

BY Melvin Tarlue