Ford New Official Distributor In Ghana Inaugurates Showroom

On Wednesday, December 4th, Tractafric Motors, a major automotive distribution specialist in Africa, inaugurated its ultramodern showroom in Accra, marking the beginning of its journey as the new official distributor of Ford range in Ghana.

Already partners in Cameroon, Ivory Coast and DRC, Ford and Tractafric have just extended their partnership to the Ghanaian market with the will to meet Ghanaian customers’ needs with a complete set of offers based on the highest standards of customer experience.

This includes a wide range of vehicles, from everyday SUVs to the outstanding F-150 Raptor pickup truck, as well as a full range of services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul.

The inauguration was held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in the brand-new Ford showroom, in Atlantic Tower, Airport City Accra.

In addition, Tractafric Motors had the opportunity of celebrating the centenary of its parent company, Optorg Group, a leader in specialized distribution in Africa.

In the framework, a panel of experts were brought together to discuss the topic on economic and social integration: African mobility, with a focus on urban mobility.

Tractafric Motors

Present in 23 countries via a network of agencies and sub-distributors, the Tractafric Motors network offers individuals and professionals a wide range of solutions to their transportation needs in partnership with international manufacturers.

In Ghana, the group offers transportation solutions in partnership with Mercedes-Benz and Ford.

Optorg

Founded in 1919, located in all major regions of the continent, Optorg is one of the leading distribution groups in Africa with two activities: automotive distribution through its Tractafric Motors network and construction equipment through its subsidiary Tractafric Equipment.

BY Melvin Tarlue