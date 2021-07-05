Foreign Minister Affirms Government’s Commitment To Strengthening Democracy

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has affirmed the government of Ghana’s commitment to initiatives aimed at strengthening democratic processes, good governance, and the rule of law to pave way for the achievement of inclusive and sustainable development for the people of the West African sub-region and the Sahel.

She made the affirmation when she held a meeting with Dr. Ibn Chambas who represented Sebastian Brack, the Head of Elections and Democracy of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

The Foreign Minister noted with concern that some countries were straying from democratic governance; which studies have proven to be linked to growth and development.

She expressed regret about the recent developments in Mali and their potential to turn the clock back on the democratization process in that country, after a similar incident less than a year ago.

According to her, the experience of President Nana Akufo-Addo as Chair of ECOWAS, as well as other prospective Former Heads of States and Dr. Chambas, will enrich the discussions on democracy and good governance, towards the realisation of peace and security in the sub-region.

She, therefore, commended the Foundation for keeping the vision of its founding father, Kofi Annan, alive and continually bearing the flame of Democracy and Peace-Keeping.

She expressed with satisfaction, the excellent and sustained efforts of the Foundation to promote democracy, peace, and security in the ECOWAS region.

She spoke on the significance of the pursuit of democracy to develop in the region and aver that as one of the reasons why the government of Ghana, without hesitation, indicated its support for the proposed Conference in Accra.

She observed that the Conference comes at an opportune time and will add to the call and various initiatives to foster peace and security in the sub-region and Ghana will use its position as chair to continue mediatory and steering situations that threaten sub-regional peace and security.

She intimated that the Ministry will collaborate with the Kofi Annan Peace Keeping Training Institute to provide the necessary support for the success of the event.

She reiterated that government is ready to accord the needed assistance to ensure the success of the conference and wish her guest fruitful meetings with the relevant stakeholders.

Background

The Executive Director of the Kofi Annan Foundation in Geneva, Corrine Momal Vanian, has by a letter dated 8th March 2021, requested the support of the Government of Ghana to organise a series of public events in Accra, and other cities in West Africa, to promote dialogue on Democracy and Good Governance in West Africa.

The Foundation has requested Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, to leverage his credentials as a strong advocate of democracy and good governance in Africa, as well as his current position as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

An additional suggestion was made for the consideration of an item on Democracy and Good Governance to the agenda of ECOWAS meetings and further proposed the organisation of events on the margins of the ECOWAS Summit to mark the 20th Anniversary of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance in December 2021 as well as a public educational by relevant government institutions, Think-Tanks and Civil Society Organisation.

By Melvin Tarlue