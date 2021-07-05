LG, Meridian Audio Unveil New Sound Devices

LG Electronics and Meridian Audio have unveiled an impressive lineup of soundbars featuring premium quality audio, easy connectivity, smart functionality and sleek designs that integrate perfectly with LG’s television sets and other audiovisual devices.

With their rich, true-to-life sound, the soundbars leverage on the company’s long-standing partnership between the two brands to produce more models featuring finely-tuned technologies which boost low-frequency reproduction and widens the soundstage and image elevation, which ensures a more lifelike listening experience.

New for LG premium soundbars, the AI room calibration feature guarantees more optimized sound by automatically tailoring output to the specific characteristics of the room.

These advanced models are self-calibrating, able to recognize and analyze tones to accurately assess the dimensions of a given space and adjusting accordingly.

When playing content mastered with Dolby Atmos (5.1.2 Channels) or DTS:X, this technology allows users to enjoy breathtakingly realistic surround sound with audio that appears to originate from multiple directions.

Also unveiled was the XBOOM Go portable Bluetooth speaker now available at LG.com and through LG-authorized dealers nationwide.

With enhanced usability, a stylish new design, compact size and long battery life (between 18 and 24 hours) the LG XBOOM Go PL comes as the perfect solution for premium audio on-the-go enjoyment.

Meridian’s advanced audio technology delivers premium quality sound with deep bass, rich treble and clear vocals. The exceptional bass is driven by the inclusion of dual-action bass which uses passive radiators to pump out dynamic bass and bold beats that users can both feel and hear.

The XBOOM Go lineup also pairs impressive audio quality with party-optimized features including dual play to allow two LG speakers to be connected and create an even more immersive sound experience.

To complement the XBOOM Go PL’s excellent audio quality and add an element of visual excitement to the experience, the LG XBOOM Go PL speakers include a multi-colour lighting feature employing a three-step process to detect tempo based on sound waves, and producing pulses of LED lighting in sync with the speed and beat of the song.

The lineup also supports hands-free functionality, voice commands and multi-phone pairing. Users can also control the speaker from a mobile device.

Kyung Shin Cho, General Manager, Home Entertainment, Audio Visual Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations said: “Our goal has always been to bring better sound to more people and by offering more great products that leverage our successful partnership with Meridian, our latest Soundbars and XBOOM GO help achieve this”.

“High-performance, convenient, and very versatile, LG’s Soundbars and XBOOM GO models will make the premium audio experience accessible to more customers nationwide and even in Pan Africa”, he added.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio