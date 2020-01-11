Foreign Minister Leads Ghanaian Delegation To Turkey

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (left)

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is in Turkey for a two day official visit.

She arrived in the European nation on Saturday, January 11, 2020, on the invitation of the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Foreign Minister is leading a high-powered Ghanaian delegation on the trip comprising the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant , Edwin Provencal , Chief Executive Officer of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) and other high level officials from both the public and the private sector.

The visit is within the framework mechanism of bilateral consultation between the foreign ministries of Ghana and Turkey.

It will afford the two foreign ministers the opportunity to discuss issues bordering on Ghana-Turkey relations and ways to strengthen and deepen these relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with her Turkish counterpart in the area of trade and investment .

Thereafter , she would have a meeting with the grand speaker of the Grand national Assembly of the Republic of Turkey.

Furthermore, she is expected to hold a meeting with the Acting Director of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, and the Director General of the Free Zones Oversees investment services.

Ahead of the trip, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey met the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana in her office to discuss issues of trade and investment between the two countries.

During that meeting, she commended the government of Turkey and the ambassador for playing a major role in promoting trade and investment in Ghana.

She acknowledged the presence of some notable Turkish Investors in Ghana working in several areas of the country’s economy.

Turkey and Ghana have experienced a good relationship for many years in the areas of trade and investment , infrastructural development , among others.

Ghana is looking forward to an increased investment from Turkey to boost its economic drive.

BY Melvin Tarlue