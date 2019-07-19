Foreign Minister Seals Climate Change Deal In France

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has on behalf of the Ministry Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Expertise France and Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) for an Adaptation Facility on the implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The MoU, signed on July 9, 2019, in Paris, France, sets out the collaboration modalities and the conditions under which AFD and Expertise France can intervene in support of Ghana in the implementation of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) through Adapt’ Action Facility and its three components.

It also defines the obligations and responsibilities of each of the three parties namely MESTI or the Government of Ghana, Expertise France and AFD.

Rima Le Coguic, Africa Director of AFD signed on behalf of her outfit while Jeremie Pellet, General Director of Expertise France signed on behalf of his entity.

The three components under the Adapt’ Action Facility include: (1) provide capacity-building and strengthen the local climate governance for the consolidation, implementation and monitoring of the NDCs; (2) support for the translation of the NDCs into sectoral public policies particularly in the field of adaptation to climate change; (3) support for the preparation of structuring and transformational climate project and programmes in the field of adaptation to climate change.

The intended NDCs, now NDCs after the signature and ratification of the Paris Agreement, were key in the success of COP21 in December 2015, by facilitating a universal agreement.

In total, 188 countries representing 95% of all global greenhouse gas emissions have submitted their NDCs.

Initially designed to focus primarily on mitigation issues, the contributions largely addressed adaptation and funding issues as well.

The challenge that the signatory countries now face is the implementation of the contributions.

Many developing countries have indicated their desire to benefit from technical and financial support in the concrete implementation of their NDCs and the achievement of the climate objectives set.

To participate in the operationalization of the Paris Agreement, and to meet the demand of developing countries in terms of support for the implementation of their NDCs, including its adaptation component, and to as well facilitate the increase of climate investments in these countries, AFD has launched a €30 million facility which will be operational over a period of four years (2017-2021).

The objective of the Adapt’ Action Facility is to support partner countries and regional organizations in the consolidation of their climate governance for the successful implementation of the NDCs through capacity-building activities; the transition of the NDCs into sectoral public policies and adaptation plans in the field of adaptation, among others.

The geographical target corresponds primarily to African countries, the Least Developed Countries, and Small Island Developing States, according to the MoU.

AFD has delegated the management and supervision of the component on capacity-building and strengthening the local climate governance for consolidation, implementation and monitoring of the NDCs to Expertise France.

Ghana’s selection as one of the beneficiaries for the Adapt’ Action Facility in the implementation of its NDCs, according to the MoU, is due to its vulnerability to the impact of climate change.

Under the agreement, MESTI will be responsible for overseeing and facilitating the smooth implementation of the Adapt’ Action Facility by coordinating the efficient and operational deployment of the Facility’s activities.

It shall also be responsible for reviewing and validating the terms of reference of each activity that will be submitted to the service providers for the effective implementation of the various supports within the framework.

To ensure the effective governance of the Facility, a Steering Committee (composed by representations from sectoral ministries) in charge of overseeing and monitoring the implementation of the Adapt’ Action Facility will also be set up by Ghana and hosted by MESTI, with its Chief Director expected to chair the Committee.

All activities of the Committee including meetings are to be funded by AFD.