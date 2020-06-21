Foreign Ministry Condemns Destruction Of Nigeria High Commission’s Property

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is condemning recent alleged destruction of Nigeria High Commission’s property in Accra.

In a statement dated June 20, 2020, the Ministry stated that some individuals allegedly breached the premises of the Nigeria High Commission in Accra and demolished its property under construction around 10:30pm on Friday, June 19, 2020.

“The Ministry views, with concern, this development which is a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR 1961),” the statement said.

The Ministry says that investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

It stated that the Government of Ghana has beefed up security at the said facility, reassuring the diplomatic community in Ghana and the Nigeria High Commission In particular, that Ghana remains a law-abiding country that upholds the principle of rule of law, where due process is followed at all times.

By Melvin Tarlue