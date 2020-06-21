8 Ministers Fall In NPP Parliamentary Primaries

Joseph Kofi Adda



Eight ministers including two former deputy ministers are among the 39 MPs from the governing New Patriotic Party who failed to get the nod of their delegates at the party’s parliamentary primaries on Saturday.

Ahead of the December general elections, the NPP organised its second stage of parliamentary primaries at the weekend for constituencies with sitting MPs with some high profile parliamentarians unable to get the endorsements of the delegates.

The ministers who were booted out at the primaries are Joseph Kofi Adda Minister of Aviation, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Eric Kwaku Darfour, Eastern regional Minister, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Western North regional Minister, Dr. Sagre Bambangi, a deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture and Robert Ahomka Lindsay, a deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

The former deputy ministers are Vincent Sowah Odotei, immediate past deputy minister for Communications and William Agyapong Qauitoo, a deputy minister of Agric who lost his Oda contest to a journalist, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, a former staff of Peace Fm and Public Agenda, who now runs a chain of hospitals under the Community hospital group.

Vincent Odotei’s La Dadekotopon’s slot was snatched by Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

At Navrongo Central, Kofi Adda was defeated by his onetime friend, known at the local politics as ‘Navrongo Tigress’, Tangoba Abayage, Ghana’s immediate past Ambassador to Italy and current Upper East regional minister.

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who represents the people of Ejisu in Parliament lost to his arch rival John Kumah, Chief Executive of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) while Dr. Bambangi was beaten at Walewale, home constituency of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia by Hajia Lariba Abudu, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority.

Eastern regional minister, Kwaku Darfour was shocked by a little known teacher, Joseph Frempong who floored him at Nkawkaw.

Mr Frempong defeated four other heavyweight aspirants including two former MPs, Kwabena Adusa Okerchire and Seth Adjei Baah popularly called Shaaba.

Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Western North minister lost his Bibiani Ahwiaso Bekwai contest to Alfred Obeng Boateng, former Managing Director of BOST.

By DGN Online Report