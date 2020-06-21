Suhum Residents Shocked Over Opare – Ansah’s Defeat

Frederick Opare-Ansah

RESIDENTS OF Suhum in the Eastern Region have expressed shock over how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the area voted against their long time legislator in the just ended parliamentary primaries.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Frederick Opare-Ansah was defeated by Kwadwo Asante after four-terms in Parliament.

Kwadwo Asante, an educationist who was contesting for the first time, polled 394 votes out of 666 votes cast with the defeated incumbent garnering 272 votes, representing a 122-vote difference.

Being one of the longest-serving MPs in the country, Opare-Ansah is nicknamed ‘Suhum Mugabe’ and has been on the seat for the past 16 years.

Residents expressed shock upon hearing the defeat of the MP while some think the constituency needs a new face.

Some opinion leaders also noted he has done a lot for the country, and also understands the parliamentary duties.

Mr Opare – Ansah’s supporters after the EC declared his opponent winner, stormed his residence to console him.

Addressing his supporters, he noted that, it’s the decision of the delegates, hence he cannot do anything about it.

He called on them to rally behind the new candidate-elect, appealing to them not to vote “skirt and blouse.”

He urged them to work hard and retain the parliamentary seat in the upcoming December polls.

In his message, he said “I want to extend my profound gratitude and appreciation to the great people of Suhum. Words cannot express how grateful I am, holding me down for 16 solid years is more than I can ask for. I’m indeed thankful to my constituents”

“You win some, you lose some”.

Mr Opare – Ansah, was once a threat to any candidate who attempts to contest him in any elections. They end up losing abysmally.

He joined the political race after unseating the former MP, Ransford Agyapong in 2004 including the current MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong who lost to him on three consecutive contests which ending up projecting the famous 51-51 votes.

Opare-Ansah, a student leader at the KNUST became an MP in January 2005 and was the former Deputy Minister of Communications in 2008 under Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

He retained the seat and returned to parliament in 2009 and became Minority Chief whip from 2009 to 2013.

He has been a member of the Ecowas Parliament since 2011 and was a Ranking Member for Communications committee from 2013 to 2017.

He was a member of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee from 2013 to 2017 and has since been a member of the Finance Committee since 2017.

Opare – Ansah who is the current Chairman of the Communications Committee in Parliament won with 25,328 votes out of the 46,446 valid votes cast translating to 54.95% in 2016 against his opponent, Margaret Ansei (NDC) who had 20,762 = 45.05%

His opponent, Kwadwo Asante after the declaration called his opponents to rally behind to maintain the Suhum Seat in the upcoming December polls.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Suhum, Magrete Darko-Darkwa who joined Kwadwo Asante after a mini float also called for the party members to support the new candidate to work hard and maintain the parliamentary seat.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum