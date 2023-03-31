Forest Boss Confirms Dede Injury

Andre Dede Ayew

Nottingham Forest Manager, Steve Cooper, in his press conference yesterday confirmed that Black Stars captain André Ayew (Dede) picked an injury during the international break with the national team.

But the coach didn’t give a definite response on the availability of the Ghanaian captain for the Reds.

“Serge Aurier, André Ayew and Gustavo Scarpa have picked up some injuries over the break as well. We’re not sure how long they will be out for or what their availability will be for the next few games,” he disclosed.

Ayew was ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola after sustaining a knee injury on Thursday, March 23. Ayew slipped on his way to the dressing room and hurt his knee, as findings of the MRI scan prompted a return to his club for further treatment.

Forest need all the three maximum points in this weekend’s Premiere League survival game with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the City ground.

Forest are lying 16th on the Premiere League log with 26 points; only three points separates the Reds from bottom placed team Southampton. The reds need the Ghanaian in their survival battle against relegation.

By Ben Osei Bonsu