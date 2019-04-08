Form A United Front…Minister Tells NUGS

Isaac Kwame Asiamah (4th L) with the delegation

The Minister for Youth & Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has urged the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) to undertake reforms in its policies to embrace both the public and private tertiary institutions as one united student front in Ghana.

The minister believes a united and strong student front would go a long way to influence policies and decision-making in the country.

Mr. Asiamah made this call when a delegation from the union, led by its president, Tinkaro Asare, called on him.

The sector minister, however, lauded NUGS for exemplary leadership for student front in the country and reiterated the government’s commitment towards youth development.

In view of this, the minister tasked the leadership of NUGS to form a partnership with the National Youth Authority (NYA) in their national volunteerism project to rekindle the spirit of volunteerism and patriotism in the youth.

He entreated students in tertiary institutions to desist from all forms of violence-related activities but rather urged that appropriate channels are used in addressing grievances.

Mr. Asare acknowledged the efforts by the ministry towards youth development and appealed to the sector ministry to assist the union to resolve some of its challenges to enable it to run its secretariat effectively.