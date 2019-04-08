Kotoko Unhappy With Akonnor Insult

C.K Akonnor

Management of Asante Kotoko has issued a statement warning against “insults and depolarising” comments meted at Coach C.K Akonnor.



C.K Akonnor has been heavily criticised following the Reds elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup.



The Porcupine Warriors suffered another defeat in midweek to Medeama SC, drawing more backlashes.



But the club has issued a warning over the unfair criticism of the coach.



The statement issued by the club reads, “We wish to unequivocally state our displeasure at the quality of criticisms and opinions being meted on our coach, Charles Akonnor, by a section of the media.”



“As a club, we do acknowledge the existence of the rule of law in the country, and the fact we cannot control people’s opinion and thoughts about C. K. Akonnor and his work for the team.



However, we wish to plead with the media to be fair, constructive, and decorous in what they say about the coach on their networks.



This has become necessary as most of the things being said about our coach pass for personal attacks and insults than otherwise than mere criticisms,” it added.



The statement continued, “We are not a club that abhors criticisms, and neither does Akonnor, but we are pleading because the insults and personal attacks could affect the coach negatively.



We exist to please our fans and other stakeholders and acknowledge the role the media plays in getting the latter informed about the happenings in the club.”



“But, there are certain destructive elements who occasionally work to derail our focus and development, and such is what is being targeted at our coach.



We have absolute confidence in Akonnor, are focused on our goal in the ongoing Normalisation Super Cup and believe it will benefit us all if people stopped peddling falsehood and insults on our coach,” it concluded.