Former Adviser To Goodluck Jonathan Shot Dead – Reports

Ahmed Gulak, a former political adviser to Nigerian ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reportedly been shot dead.

Local media reports in Nigeria said he was shot dead in Owerri, Imo State.

According to reports, the police in Imo State indicated that the former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, was killed on Sunday morning, around 7:20 a.m., while he was on his way to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, to catch a flight.

The police are believed to have said Mr Gulak was inside a Toyota Camry car with two other people when the car was intercepted and attacked by bandits.

Police spokesperson in the state, Bala Elkana, is said to have announced his death in a statement on Sunday.

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular,” excerpts of the statement published by Premium Times Nigeria read.

“He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport,” according to the statement.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed outrage and disgust over what he called "the heinous murder of Adamawa politician Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo State by yet to be identified gunmen." — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) May 30, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue