Ex-Kenyan Prime Minister Helicopter Crashes

A helicopter has reportedly crashed after dropping off former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga.

The incident is reported to have occurred in Kisumu, Kenya, on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

The helicopter, according to a statement issued by Dennis Onyango, had flown Mr Odinga and his entourage of four people from Kisumu to Gem in Siaya County.

According to the statement, the helicopter “crashed shortly after dropping him (Odinga) and his entourage of four people.”

“The helicopter, Bell 407, Registration 5Y-PSM had dropped Mr Odinga at Kudho Primary School in Gem when it attempted to lift off to create space for other planes.”

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue