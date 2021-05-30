Joma Chief Raises Concern over Developmental Challenges

Nii Armah Okropong Shikpootse I

The Paramount Chief of Joma within the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Nii Armah Okropong Shikpootse I, has expressed concern over their developmental problems facing his area.

According to him, the area has since independence suffered from lack of basic amenities that could promote the development of the area.

Nii Shikpootse I, at a press conference held at his Palace over the weekend, bemoaned how the area could not even boost of a common public basic school.

He lamented that the road that link Ablekuma to Joma has since independence not been tarred.

According to him, community members are always forced to visit the hospital weekly due to the hazards post on them by the bad nature of the road.

He stated that several petitions have been served to recognised authorities over their challenges but to no avail.

“We have been executing our tax obligations just as any other Ghanaian but still laggs behind when it comes to development” he indicated.

According to him, petitions have also been served to to the government over their seized lands in the erstwhile Late General Acheampong regime with reference to El 130 of 1977 for the retrieval of our lands but has yielded no positive results.”

“Our family through our Lawyer made proposals to the Management of Ghana Water Company Limited and the Lands Valuation Board towards the amicable settlement of our acquired land of over 974.07 acres compensations payment but was dishonest by the authorities.”

He also stated that the entire 1,502 acres was refereed to Court of Appeal and justice Adenyira and her team proposed eleven billion old cedis as their land compensation.

“Now we expect the vast portion of our family land which covers an area over one thousand acres dry land which forms part of our ancestral family land to be reconvened to us without any further disappointment” the chief stated.