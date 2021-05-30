Suhum – Amanase Hit & Run Driver Arrested

The driver who knocked down the old man to death at Amanase, a community near Suhum along the Accra to Kumasi Highway in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region last Thursday evening has been remanded by Suhum Circuit Court after reporting himself to the Police.

The suspected driver, John Amoako, 27, reported himself at the Police Station together with the accident vehicle Howo Tipper truck with registration number GN 4411-19.

The accident vehicle was impounded for testing whilst the suspect was immediately arraigned before the Suhum Circuit Court on Friday and was remanded into police custody to re-appear on June 3, 2021.

The irate youth of Amanase, Thursday evening blocked the highway after the speedy truck crushed the 70-year-old man to death.

The old man was crossing the road when he was hit and run over by many vehicles.

His mutilated body littered the road.

The angry youth who, this is not the first time they have demonstrated over the continuous killing of people in the community owing to drivers’ failure to slow down on reaching the Community burnt tyres on the road creating gridlock over the incident.

The Eastern Regional Deputy PRO of the Ghana Police Service, Sgt Francis Gomado confirmed to DGN Online that when the accident occurred the youth took hostage of the road and blocked the highway with cement blocks and burning of tyres in the middle of the road barring vehicular movement.

He explained that it caused huge traffic on the highway which got to the attention of the police, where the personnel of the Suhum District MTTD proceeded to the scene and found a male mutilated body scattered on the road with the entire highway blocked.

The Police spokesman said the youth turned to attack the police with stones whiles trying to clear the road.

He added that the Police had a tough time before controlling the melee with the assistance of men from the National Highway Patrol Team, who fire gunshots into the air to scare and clear the angry youth for free flow of traffic.

The mutilated body was gathered and conveyed to Suhum Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Amanase